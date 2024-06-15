Imelda Staunton is "really thrilled" to have been made a Dame.

The 68-year-old actress has received the honour for her services to drama and charity and paid tribute to others in her field who have been recognised over the years upon hearing the news.

She said: "I am really thrilled to be the recipient of this honour.

“I feel genuinely humbled to be recognised on the same level as the amazing actresses, all the great Dames, who have led the way for so many of us.

“It is their talent, dedication, wit and energy that have paved the way for us all and have set the standards to which we all aspire."

Imelda graduated from RADA in the late 1970s and went on to enjoy a successful career in West End theatre, notably winning the Olivier for Best Supporting Actress in ' A Chorus of Disapproval' and later starred as Dorothy in a major RSC revival of 'The Wizard of Oz' at the Barbican in 1987.

She later moved into film and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as the titular backstreet abortionist in 2004's 'Vera Drake' and later gained worldwide recognition for her roles in blockbusters such as the 'Harry Potter' series.

In 2015, she returned to the West End where she won another Olivier for her role as Mama Rose in the classic musical 'Gypsy' and then received further acclaim when she portrayed Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix hit 'The Crown'.

Other actresses to have been bestowed with the same honour in previous years include the likes of Dame Julie Andrews, the late Dame Angela Lansbury and Dame Judi Dench.

In the 2024 King's birthday honours list, other stars to have been bestowed with an honour include Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon, former 'X Factor' contestant Rebecca Ferguson and Heather Small of M People fame, all of whom will receive an OBE.

Of the 1000 people chosen, the Cabinet Office said: "The focus of this List is individuals who have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of people across the country - such as by creating innovative solutions or driving real change in public life."