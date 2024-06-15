Gwyneth Paltrow loves taking “intentional” holidays.

The actress-turned Goop founder, 51, said she loves taking the breaks with female friends who find themselves stressing out about their lives and as an antidote to today’s “capitalistic” culture.

She said in a newsletter sent out to fans: “Last month, I was fortunate to spend a few days at Etéreo in the Riviera Maya with a group of girlfriends.

“So much of our capitalistic culture is structured around the notion that we need to be running so hard, all the time.

“But in truth, of course, we all deserve to be able to take some time to simply rest and rejuvenate. And I think this is especially important for women who are overladen with responsibility.

“I love the idea of actually building periods of restoration into the framework of work, and into our messy schedules.

“Which is why I do an intentional trip like this once a year, during the workweek, with women friends who experience a high degree of stress in their lives or, more specifically, in their work lives.

“It’s so nice to be in collaboration and friendship with a few of my friends who feel the same way. And this time, I even convinced some of them to leave their phones in their rooms for a full day.”

Gwyneth included a series of photos from her break in ger post to fans, which she said were “particularly great for a group” as it’s “intimate and compact but the feeling is one of expansiveness”.

The former actress’ admission comes after it was reported she is selling her Los Angeles mansion for nearly $30 million after her youngest child Moses graduated from high school.

Gwyneth, who recently spoke of her fears of having an empty nest, bought the 8,000-square-foot mansion for $9.95 million in 2012 while married to her now-ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 47, with whom she has daughter Apple, 20, as well as her 18 year old son Moses.

Listing agent Lea Porter told the Wall Street Journal Gwyneth is now looking to downsize from the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, built in 1950 and renovated in 2009.

When Gwyneth married her second husband, TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk, 52, he moved into the pad with his two kids, Isabella and Brody, who he had from a previous marriage.