Billy Ray Cyrus is accusing his estranged wife Firerose of charging nearly $97,000 on his credit card.

The ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ country singer, 62, married his Australian partner in October 2023, just under a year after they got engaged, but he filed for divorce from Firerose in late May after less than a year of marriage.

In a new filing, the performer has stated that between 23 May and 7 June Firerose racked up bills totalling $96,986.05 on 37 allegedly unauthorised charges to his credit card.

He says she used his business American Express card, which he argued she was never approved to handle.

Billy Ray asked a judge to grant an emergency restraining order to prevent his ex from utilising the card and others and requested she be ordered to pay him back every dollar spent so far.

But Firerose argued in her own court filing she’s had access to several of Billy Ray’s cards since they moved in together in 2022 and that she never had to abide by any limit.

She also said in her counter-suit she should be able to use their martial money while they’re still legally wed to support her established lifestyle.

Her filing claimed $45,000 of the money Billy Ray wants back was mistakenly charged by the law firm representing her and has already been refunded.

Billy Ray cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for wanting to divorce Firerose.

He also asked for annulment on the grounds of fraud.

It is unclear if Firerose’s nearly $100,000 of purchases are what he considers “inappropriate marital conduct”.

At the time they married, Billy Ray and Firerose said in a joint post on Instagram their wedding was the “most perfect, ethereal celebration of love”.

Billy split from his ex Tish Cyrus – with whom he has 31-year-old singer daughter Miley Cyrus – for the third time in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage.

Tish has moved on, marrying ‘Prison Break’ actor Dominic Purcell, 54, in August 2023.