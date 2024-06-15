Catherine, Princess of Wales made her first public appearance of the year on Saturday (15.06.24) morning.

he 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis with him - stepped back from official duties in January and announced towards the end of March that she had been undergoing preventative treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

She joined her husband, and her children as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla at the annual Trooping the Colour when the working members of the royal family all stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace together to watch the flyover finale of the ceremonial event.

At one point, she turned to her father-in-law and giggled as she engaged in conversation with the monarch.

On Friday, Catherine addressed the public for the first time since announcing the news of her condition as she admitted she has been "blown away" by the support shown to her.

She said: "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."