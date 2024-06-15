Rob Lowe is so "thankful" to have achieved sobriety alongside his son.

The 60-year-old actor - who has Matthew, 31, and 29-year-old John with his wife Sheryl Berkoff - recently celebrated 34 years alcohol-free whilst his youngest marked his sixth anniversary off the booze and he admitted that he never expected to have "shared this amazing journey" with his son but has found a new "joy" in their relationship because of it.

He told E! News: "On May 10th this year, I was able to get a 34-year chip of sobriety from my son. I can't even begin to tell you what that level of gratitude, thankfulness, appreciation, and love feels like.

"It's going to sound insane but one of the great unexpected gifts is I get to share this amazing journey where the gifts of living a life of recovery and the joy that comes with that and the fun, forget the health of it, the fun, the rewards of it. It is one of my favourite things, one of my favourite hallmarks of my relationship with Johnny."

The former 'Parks and Recreation' star - who appears alongside Johnny in the Netflix drama 'Unstable' - also noted that another benefit of being sober is that he and his son are now up early in the morning to play golf when they go on vacation, as opposed to "dragging" themselves out of bed just before midday like they used to do.

He said: "When the family goes to Vegas and he and I are up at 7:30 in the morning golfing, that is very fun instead of waking up at 11 and dragging ourselves out to the pool.."