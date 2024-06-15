Ellen DeGeneres "needed time to recover" after the end of her talk show.

The 66-year-old comedienne brought her self-titled talk show to an end in mid-2022 after almost two decades on the air but now a close friend of the star has claimed that as she gears up to star in a final Netflix comedy special titled 'Ellen's Last Stand...Up', she needed to make a comeback to the limelight.

The friend told PageSix: "She needed some time to recover. But she’s an artist, she wants to entertain — she can’t just sit at home."

Ellen recently vowed to speak out on the way in which her long-running programme ended after its success was marred by accusations of toxic behaviour by several executives in 2020, who were subsequently let go.

She said in a statement: "To answer the questions everyone is asking me- Yes, I'm going to talk about it.

"Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life."

Another friend of Ellen's claimed to the outlet that the 'Finding Nemo' star - who has been married to model Portia de Rossi since 2008 - wants" to discuss all the ups and downs of her life so far.

They said: "Ellen is a comedian. They all have their peccadillos, but this is her life and she wants to talk about everything she went through and where she is now in her life, sharing who she is."

“Look at Jerry Seinfeld, he does stand-up all the time. Why shouldn’t she get back on stage?”

Netflix's Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, said of the upcoming special: "There is nobody quite like Ellen. She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways. We can't wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year."