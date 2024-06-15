Kris Jenner is "inspired" by her granddaughter North West.

The 68-year-old matriarch is grandmother to budding singer North through her daughter Kim Kardashian, 43, and took to social media on Saturday (15.06.24) to pay tribute to the budding singer on her 11th birthday.

Alongside a snap of herself, Kim and North, she wrote: "Your confidence is inspiring and it always amazes me how much energy, excitement and love you put into everything you do, whether it’s your singing, dancing, writing, amazing music producing, your love for fashion… everything you do you put your all into it.

"You are truly spectacular and one of a kind."

The post came just weeks after North took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the 30th anniversary concert for 'The Lion King' where she sang the role of young Simba, and 'The Kardashians' star was quick to note how "proud" she was of her granddaughter following her viral performance of 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King'.

She said: "I'm so proud of your 'Lion King' performance at the Hollywood Bowl. You are a superstar, Northie. ”I just can't believe how fast you're growing up and how creative you are. You're reaching for the stars and following your dreams.

"Never stop dreaming big and shining bright. I love you sooo much! Love, Lovey."

North - who recently announced that she is working on her first album 'Elementary School Dropout' - was supported by a host of other members from her world-famous family at the show, including her dad Kanye West and her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, who was in attendance with her husband Travis Barker.

A source told Us Weekly: "North waved and clapped along with the others [during the curtain call]. She was so cute, waving and smiling to those in the crowd as she exited the stage. She looked like she didn’t want the night to end!"