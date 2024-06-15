Adele thinks her music has the power to "get straight men laid".

The 36-year-old singer is known for ballads like 'Someone Like You' and 'Hello' which focus on the ups and downs of relationships and joked while on stage during her 'Weekends With Adele' residency in Las Vegas that if any members of the audience were "dragged" to her show, they would likely end up getting their partner pregnant after attending the concert because her music is an aphrodisiac.

Speaking live on stage on Saturday (15.06.24) evening, she told the audience: "For anyone that got dragged along tonight, which obviously would be a straight man, you might get someone pregnant tonight because I make baby-making music.

"If you have been dragged along against your will, you will one hundred per cent get laid tonight – I will get you laid because my music is emotive."

Meanwhile, the 'Rolling in the Deep' songstress - who has 11-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and recently told her fans that she is hoping to have a little girl at some point in the future.

She said: "Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world - that is what I feel will happen.

"She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?

"With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?"