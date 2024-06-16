Liam Gallagher wants to use a huge wall to beef up security at his mansion.

The former Oasis rocker, 51, has applied for planning permission to build a new garden blockade at the front of his £4 million mock Tudor home in London.

A 6ft-high hedge will also be planted at the 19th Century pad to help keep out intruders and spies, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Liam’s planning agent was quoted by the newspaper saying: “The existing entrance gates and walls of the property do not provide the necessary privacy or security for the family.”

Liam’s application added: “It’s important to note that many nearby properties feature swimming pools in varying shapes and sizes.”

The Mail said an existing sunken patio will also be extended at the property, which Liam bought in 2019, giving the singer and his manager fiancée Debbie Gwyther more room for entertaining.

The Mail said authorities at Haringey council who are responsible for approving such applications in the area “are expected to make a decision on the application this week”.

It added: “So far no neighbours have objected.”

Liam is currently on his ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour to mark 30 years since the release of Oasis’ debut album.

Despite his older brother’s denials, he has dropped repeated hints he and sibling Noel Gallagher, 57, are set to reunite for a mega-money Oasis reunion tour.

He also last week suggested he could go on another tour in 2025 to mark the anniversary of Oasis’ second album ‘(What's The Story) Morning Glory?’

The Mail also reported Liam has bought into the latest musical trends by ordering some “vocal straws”.

They cost nearly £50 and resemble drinking straws, but are supposed to improve your voice if you sing into them.

Liam’s publicist Katie Gwyther – who is Debbie’s sister – told the Mail: “He usually just gets fidgety and uses his drink straw as a prop. This could be a game changer!”