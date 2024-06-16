Nick Jonas is set to star in a Broadway production of 'The Last Five Years'.

The 31-year-old singer will star alongside Adrienne Warren in a revival of the musical, which is scheduled to open in spring 2025.

Jason Robert Brown, who has written a score for the show, said in a statement: "I have always believed that when the time was right, 'The Last Five Years' would make its way to Broadway.

"To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer’s dream come true."

The upcoming production has never previously appeared on Broadway. However, 'The Last Five Years' premiered in 2001 and it had off-Broadway runs back in 2002 and 2013.

The show tells the story of two New Yorkers and their romantic relationship over a five-year period.

Meanwhile, Nick previously revealed that he wants to have a career like Elvis Presley.

The pop star admitted that he wants to be "greedy" and have success in different fields.

Nick - who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra - told TIME magazine: "My goal is to be the kind of performer that can be in movies and television shows, like the show 'Kingdom' I’m doing now. Be in that and have a career in that, but also do my music. Both are a form of my artistry and it’s a shame that sometimes you’re limited to one.

"A lot of people feel like you have to focus on one at a time, but I want to be greedy and do both. I hope I can. I look at people like Elvis, who did both, and it was amazing.

"There’s a million examples of people who have made the transition from one to the other, but I’d love to be able to do both and make an impact in both."