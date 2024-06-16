Brooklyn Beckham has "always wanted to be a young dad".

The 25-year-old star dreams of having children in the coming years, and he's particularly keen to go travelling with them one day.

Brooklyn - who is married to actress Nicola Peltz - told PEOPLE: "I've always wanted to be a young dad, and I always want to be able to take my kids wherever I go. So it's definitely something I want to pass down to my kids."

Brooklyn - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - and Nicola tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022.

Nicola, 29, previously admitted that time has flown since she walked down the aisle.

The actress - who played Bradley Martin in the hit drama series 'Bates Motel' - shared: "Everyone is always like, 'Oh, what does being married feel like?' This is genuinely how I feel.

"I feel like when you're on a sleepover or a play date, and it's like, 'Oh, can they sleep over again?' And you just are on a never-ending sleepover play date. That's how we feel."

However, the former soccer player - who has also dated the likes of Chloe Grace Moretz and Madison Beer - acknowledged that Nicola might wish to wait a little longer to have children.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2022, Brooklyn explained: "I could have had kids yesterday.

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23."