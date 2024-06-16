Katie Price has "changed [her] mindset".

The 46-year-old star believes she has a "fresh head" and a "strong mind" after going through so many ups and downs in her life.

She told MailOnline: "I think things are changing now. I think, word of mouth, people are realising that I've changed. I've changed my mindset."

Katie believes that her mindset shift is actually evident to anyone who meets her.

The former glamour model shared: "I'm bored of [the negativity] and I think the public is starting to realise that.

"It's just attack, attack and attack. When they meet me or hear my podcast, they see me as a different person."

Katie resents how she's perceived in comparison to Peter Andre, her ex-husband.

What's more, the TV star suggested that Peter and his inner circle don't really care about her.

Katie - who was married to Peter between 2005 and 2009 - explained: "I don't think they really care what happens to me if I'm honest.

"I don't think they care. They'd love to see me fall. But I'm not. I'm on the rise.

"So be warned, everyone. She's back, back in control and in power.

"It's about time because there's been too many years. I've been bopped and bopped and bopped and now it's like they've exhausted it.

"Now I've come up with a fresh head, strong mind, hungry for it all and I'm back..."

Katie has also been married to Kieran Hayler and Alex Reid, and she's accused them of being "obsessed" with her.

She said: "I just call all my exes Mr. Prices. They all gang up together and then they all attack me.

"Really, I should be flattered because they're that obsessed with me.

"But they didn't complain when they were with me, did they? So that's what you've got to think about. I made them.

"I wish they'd just get on with their own lives and just leave me alone. Because I'm getting on with mine."