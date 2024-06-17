Apple could be working on a "a significantly skinnier phone" for the iPhone 17.

Bloomberg's trusted Apple leaker Mark Gurman made the claim on his latest instalment of his 'Power On' newsletter at the weekend.

The report comes before the tech giant has released the iPhone 16, which is expected later this year.

He further suggested that future iterations of the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch could be thinner and lighter.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently vowed to ban iPhones at his companies after the firm announced it would bring rival OpenAI's ChatGPT to the smartphones.

At Apple's annual developer conference in California this month, Tim Cook unveiled Apple Intelligence, a series of features for text and image generation, an updated Siri voice assistant, and the news that it will integrate ChatGPT into iPhones.

The news did not go down well with Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk, who has a fractured relationship with OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015, and subsequently launched his own rival firm xAI, which has its own AI chatbot called Grok.

Reacting to the news on his platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation."

Musk added: "And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage."

In another rant against Apple, Musk raised concerns about Apple relying on OpenAI for "security and privacy", suggesting the firm would keep hold of data, "selling you down the river".

He penned: "It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security and privacy!

Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river."

Musk previously raised concerns that “out of control” artificial intelligence advances could “pose profound risks to society and humanity."