The Kardashians "don't need to create storylines" for their reality show.

Kim Kardashian along with her siblings Khloe and Kourtney, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mum Kris Jenner shot to stardom on E! show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and they now appear in a new version called 'The Kardashians' on Hulu and executive producer Ben Winston is adamant the famous family don't need to whip up drama to keep viewers hooked.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There’s always something interesting going on in their lives. I think it’s fair to say that the E! Show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', was a reality show about the existence of this family.

"What we’ve made, and this might be overblown, is a docuseries about six fascinating businesswomen who are hugely successful and hugely famous and how they cope with what’s actually happening in their life.

"We’re not searching for storylines, like other reality shows might have to. There are already so many interesting things going on — both in their lives and on their schedules. That’s what a reality show should be. We don’t need to create storylines that an audience knows are not true."

He added of reality star family: "They really are such a delight to work with. I know I sound like I’m saying this because it’s an interview. But they really work hard, so it’s a joy to film."

The fifth season of the show debuted in May and is currently on-air, and Ben revealed they are already shooting for season six.

Ben has previously insisted the show could continue running for years into the future and could even cover Kim's daughter North West right up until the time she gets married, but he admitted he does worry they may run out of ideas eventually.

Speaking during a Hulu FYC event, he declared: "What scares me and what excites me about this show is I’ve got no idea what [the next seasons are going to be about] which for a controlled maniac, you are like, ‘Oh god, what if they do nothing? What if they just want to watch TV?'”