Meta has delayed the release of its AI chatbot in EU amid fears it could breach strict data protection rules

The Irish Data Protection Commission requested that the tech giant hold back on its plans to train its AI technology on real public posts on Facebook and Instagram by its European users.

Meta was to use real public posts - not including those shared privately with family and friends - to help the Meta AI virtual assistant, Llama, understand "linguistic, geographic and cultural references" in the market.

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe and United Kingdom would have been informed how their content would be used to comply with privacy laws, Reuters reports.

However, there has been a hold-up, which Meta has branded a "step backwards" for "European innovation".

A blog post read: “This is a step backwards for European innovation, competition in AI development and further delays bringing the benefits of AI to people in Europe.

“Put simply, without including local information we’d only be able to offer people a second-rate experience. This means we aren’t able to launch Meta AI in Europe at the moment.”

A Meta spokesperson insisted it's not ditching its plans to bring the tech to the EU, but gave no date as to when it would begin.