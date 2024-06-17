Meghan Trainor is "so glad" she changed her son's name.

The 'Dear Future Husband' singer - who has Riley, three, and 11-month-old Barry with husband Daryl Sabara - had a last-minute change of heart when it came to her younger boy's moniker and she has no regrets about the decision.

She told The Guardian newspaper's Saturday magazine: "My son’s name was going to be Bruce Barry and we changed it to Barry Bruce. And I’m so glad we did."

The 30-year-old singer hasn't finished having children yet because she wants two daughters.

Asked who would play her in the film of her life, she replied: "My daughter, my nepo baby. I want two daughters – that’s my dream."

Meghan is very close to her loved ones and after she and Darryl got married, they went on honeymoon with her "entire family".

Discussing the most expensive thing she's ever bought, she said: "At the beginning of 2019, I brought my entire family with me on my honeymoon to Bora Bora."

When it comes to memorable moments on holiday, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker will never forget a trip she took with her family when she was 11 years old, but for the wrong reasons.

She recalled: "When I was 11, I went down a water slide and my bottoms didn’t go with me. Everyone saw my bare white butt."

Meghan recently admitted she feared her career would be over when she first got pregnant, but ultimately her childrne have proven to be a

huge source of drive and inspiration.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “When I got pregnant, I had that thought, ‘Is my career done now I am a mom?’ I thought that I couldn’t do both. But then I released 'Made You Look', and that song blew up.

“I had the best year of my career after my baby – because he inspired me to be the best version of me.

“Every morning I would walk in, just stare at him for about 45 minutes and think, ‘I’m going to get the healthiest I’ve ever been, be the most motivated, write the best songs I’ve ever written. I’m going to work my a*** off to show you that you can have it all, and you can live your dreams’.

“If you want something bad enough, work hard and get it done, because we’re doers. That’s what I say to my husband all the time.

"We’ve had some tough times, but I always say that I’ve survived two pregnancies and two C-sections, so there’s nothing I can’t do.”