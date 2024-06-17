'Godus' and 'Godus Wars' are being removed from Steam.

The video games - which are developed by 22cans and published by DeNA - have been available on the cloud service for more than a decade but it was announced on Monday (17.06.24) that they will no longer be on there.

In a message posted to the game's official page on Steam - which was the first official update in seven years - the platform said: "22cans would like to share important news regarding our games, Godus and Godus Wars. Regrettably, due to an upcoming technical change to Amazon Web Services, affecting our ability to serve necessary game files to new users, these titles are to be withdrawn from the Steam store. Please be assured that existing players can continue to enjoy these games without interruption.

"We sincerely appreciate the incredible support from our players over the past decade and extend our heartfelt thanks to you all."

At the time 'Godus Wars' was released, creator Peter Molyneux described the mobile game as being "pure and simple" and that it wasn't designed really to compete with other titles on the market.

He told Eurogamer: "Is it like a 'Call of Duty 3'? No, it's not. It's a pure and simple game. For me, I find RTS' impenetrable at the moment. They're tweaked toward an audience which is hyper RTS. This is just pure and simple. You make a big army and you go out and just f*** the other side. There's a pleasure and a delight in that and that is multiplied by the Powers.

"It's not designed or meant to be the next StarCraft 3. But it is something which is pure and simple, and I think in that simplicity and purity it is unique, especially when you have the sculpting. Later on in the game that becomes much more strategic and important when you can put units on top of hills and they defend those hills. It's charming and interesting.