Amanda Kloots is determined to ensure that Nick Cordero is "never forgotten".

The actor died from COVID-19 related complications in March 2020, aged 41, and Amanda took to social media on Father's Day (16.06.24) to pay a glowing tribute to her late husband.

The 42-year-old TV star - who had son Elvis, five, with Nick - wrote on Instagram: "Remembering @nickcordero1 on this Father’s Day. Though you left us too soon, your legacy lives on in Elvis! Your love, strength, and guidance are deeply missed every day. Today, we celebrate you and the incredible father you were. We say your name every day to make sure you’re never forgotten. (sic)"

Amanda also expressed her support for other families who have gone through similar heartbreak.

She continued: "On this Father’s Day, my heart goes out not only to those who have lost a father but also to those like me who lost a husband too soon. Cherish the memories, celebrate their love, and hold onto the lessons they taught us. Sending love to everyone missing a special man today."

Earlier this month, Amanda revealed that she was financially devastated by Nick's hospital bills.

The TV star admitted that Nick's hospital treatment left her in a terrible financial situation.

She said on the 'Richer Lives' podcast: "Nick was in the hospital for 95 days. His whole body was being run by machines.

"The ventilator alone was $3,000 a day … on top of the 20 other machines that were running his body."

Amanda was shocked by the cost of Nick's treatment.

She shared: "When I heard that, I immediately was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ So you can imagine what the total bill was."