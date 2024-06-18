Jason Momoa's new girlfriend Adria Arjona "likes to ride"

The 'Aquaman' star, 44, recently confirmed his romance with the 32-year-old 'Hit Man' actress, and he has revealed she loves riding on the back of his motorcycle.

Whilst being interviewed by ET at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Bikeriders,' he quipped: "My lady likes to ride.

"Any excuse for more hugs."

The former 'Game of Thrones' star admits riding is the one place he can go and forget about the world.

He said: "I just ride all the time. I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting.

"It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it."

Momoa has a collection of classic bikes that he can’t get enough of.

He continued: "I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes."

Jason split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet - with whom he has Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15 - in 2022 after five years of marriage.

And last month, he shared romantic photos of himself and Adria during a trip to Japan.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j (sic)"

Prior to that, Jason revealed during a Q and A section at a Comic Con event that he was "very much in a relationship".

However, Jason didn't share Adria's name at the time, insisting that he was "enjoying the privacy".

In response to a question about his relationship status, Jason replied: "I'm very much in a relationship. You'll find out very soon! I'm very much in a relationship, I've been in a relationship for a while.

"I'm just really enjoying privacy because back in the day no one gave a f*** and now everyone does, but I'm still the same guy. It's been really nice because everyone has kind of [left me alone], but ... yeah, thank you very much!"