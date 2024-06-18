Amazon will launch its Just Walk Out technology at the O2 Arena in London.

The tech giant's innovation enables shoppers to simply enter a store, take what they want, and just leave, enabling a seamless shopping experience and bosses at the concert venue are thrilled to have invested in it so they can provide "seamless experiences" to their guests.

O2 commercial director Adam Pearson said: “Our strategic investments in technology are guided by our commitment to creating seamless experiences that our guests really value.

“The integration of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is a direct result of our ongoing efforts, alongside our hospitality partner Levy UK + Ireland, to listen to our guests and implement solutions that meet their expectations for convenience and efficiency at every touchpoint.”

In a separate development, Stackline, in collaboration with Amazon, has introduced a “multi-retailer attribution” solution.

This tool aims to transform how brands evaluate the sales impact of their advertising.

By combining proprietary audience technology with Amazon Marketing Cloud, brands can now track consumer purchases driven by Amazon advertising across all major retailers, offering a holistic view of consumer behaviour.