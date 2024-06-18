Taylor Swift reportedly ordered 45 kebabs for her entourage at Wembley Stadium.

The 34-year-old singer is starting a seven night sold out run at the iconic London venue on Friday (21.06.24) and she is said to have already splashed out on a huge £450 order from London takeaway Kentish Delight, including scores of large chicken doner kebabs.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "They’ll be collected by someone from her team on the night.

“It’s a big order but the kebab house can handle it."

They even offered some insight into how the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker likes hers to be prepared.

The source added: "Taylor adds garlic sauce to hers, as well as heaps of salad.”

It's said each of the doners contains 1,000 calories, with 55 grams of fat and 69g of carbohydrates.

Taylor has some history with the takeaway too, having previously visited there with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

It's no surprise that Kentish Delight has become an attraction for her fans, as she also returned there to film the video for her track 'End Game'.

Earlier this month, the 'Bad Blood' singer treated her crew to a huge Greggs order as she opened the UK leg of her Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to reports, she splashed out on thousands of pounds worth of treats from the bakery, including sausage rolls, steak bakes and desserts a as part of her backstage catering.

A source told The Sun: "I couldn’t believe it when I saw the Greggs van rolling up to feed Taylor and her crew.

“You’d expect a billionaire to be ordering champagne and caviar but the fact she’s got sausage rolls and steak bakes is amazing, she’s gone right up in my estimation.

“Who doesn’t love a Greggs sausage roll?”

Taylor has been known for similar displays during other stops on the tour, making sure to spend some money on local delicacies.

A spokesman for Greggs cheekily commented: "Wouldn’t that be amazing, we couldn’t possibly confirm.”