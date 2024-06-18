Microsoft has launched a "game-changer in healthcare" that has become an AI frontrunner.

The tech giant;'s latest innovation has been chosen out if more than 150 entrants to help relieve clinician burnout as it came out top in the search for the solution in the ambient clinical encounter category.

In a blogpost, Microsoft said: "We are honored and thrilled to be chosen as the winner of this Tech Sprint. DAX Copilot, already in use across hundreds of healthcare organizations, builds on the years of proven success delivering ambient documentation and workflow capabilities to improve clinician-patient experiences and reduce administrative burdens."

The technology aims to support "frontline healthcare workers" and Microsoft will donate and match the monetary prize to the NVLSP.

The post added: "Supporting our frontline healthcare workers by providing cutting edge AI technology to reduce administrative burden and associated burnout was the theme of the Tech Sprint, which consisted of three phases. More than 150 companies entered the Tech Sprint, which was whittled down over the three-phase competition to a final five. DAX Copilot was selected as the winning solution. Microsoft will both donate and match the monetary prize to the National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP), a national non-profit organization that works to ensure that veterans and active-duty personnel receive the benefits they are entitled to due to disabilities resulting from their military service."