Google's AI labs have found that their video generation models are "advancing at an incredible pace".

The artificial intelligence departments at the search engine giant are working to further the technology of creating AI soundtracks for videos and teased the "next major step forward" in an update.

In a blog post, the Google AI labs said: "Video generation models are advancing at an incredible pace, but many current systems can only generate silent output. One of the next major steps toward bringing generated movies to life is creating soundtracks for these silent videos.

"Today, we're sharing progress on our video-to-audio (V2A) technology, which makes synchronized audiovisual generation possible. V2A combines video pixels with natural language text prompts to generate rich soundscapes for the on-screen action.

"Our V2A technology is pairable with video generation models like Veo to create shots with a dramatic score, realistic sound effects or dialogue that matches the characters and tone of a video.

"It can also generate soundtracks for a range of traditional footage, including archival material, silent films and more — opening a wider range of creative opportunities."

The post also noted that V2A can generate "unlimited soundtracks" to match any output and users will therefore have "much more control" over what they choose to make.

It continued: "Importantly, V2A can generate an unlimited number of soundtracks for any video input. Optionally, a ‘positive prompt’ can be defined to guide the generated output toward desired sounds, or a ‘negative prompt’ to guide it away from undesired sounds.

"This flexibility gives users more control over V2A’s audio output, making it possible to rapidly experiment with different audio outputs and choose the best match."