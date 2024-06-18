Ashley Benson wants body-shaming trolls to stop accusing her of taking Ozempic.

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Spring Breakers’ actress, 34, has been hounded online by cyber bullies who have accused her of losing her baby weight by joining the raft of celebrities on the diabetes medication.

Ashley – who had her daughter with husband Brandon Davis, 43, in February – was most recently hit with an online attack when she posted a photo on Instagram on Monday (17.06.24.)

It featured her wearing a red cap while showing off her flat stomach in a mirror, which she captioned: “My fav hat.”

Trolls filled the comments section of the post with questions about how she had managed to get back in shape so quickly after having her little girl, and she hit back when one suggested she had taken Ozempic to return to her pre-pregnancy physique.

Ashley insisted she wasn’t upset at the accusation in her reply, which said: “Comments like this are so funny to me. I know a lot of people take Ozempic and that’s totally fine.

“To each their own. But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine.

“Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself.”

Mum-of-one Ashely went on to credit her success at getting back her flat stomach to sticking to workouts on wellness guru Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s fitness app.

She shared a picture of herself standing over a yoga mat on her Instagram Story, with the caption: “And nothing makes me happier than doing @melissawoodtepperberg every day.”

Ashley and her husband Brandon have not disclosed any more details about their first child other than they had a daughter.

The actress did mark Father’s Day by paying tribute to Brandon on social media on Sunday (16.06.24.)

She posted an image of the actor holding their daughter – whose face was covered by a flower emoji.

Ashley captioned the snap: “From the moment I was pregnant you never left my side.

“Came to every single appointment because you knew how scared I was.

“You showed up for me every time and I knew you were going to do the same for our daughter and be the best daddy to her.”