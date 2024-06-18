‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is to receive official mod support in its latest patch.

The award-winning game developed by Larian is set to have official mod support in an upcoming patch and the developer’s CEO Swen Vincke described this addition as a definitive handover moment to players.

After receiving multiple awards at the BAFTA Game Awards this year, Vincke talked at BAFTA’s 'An Evening with Baldur’s Gate 3’ about the game’s development and the long-term support the developer has provided.

He said: "One of the big things for us, and the one that we're really working towards now, is the ability for players to mod [Baldur's Gate 3] themselves, because then they will be able to make their own things, and I think that will be the point where we're going to say 'ok, now it's yours fully'."

He went on to state that gamers "will see the level of support diminished to really critical bug fixes" and for now "we're still working as if the game was just out" in regards to what players can expect once the mod support is readily available.

Vincke confirmed that he is excited about this development and went on to say: "We're working on our new thing, we're super excited about the new games. We're creative spirits also, we don't want to keep on doing the same thing, we really want to move forward and do new things."

This echoes comments made by director of publishing Michael Douse which suggest that Larian’s next game will also be released in early access.

Vincke continued to talk at the event about early access for the game’s development and how important it was.

He said: "The biggest thing that came out was it allowed us to course correct. There were mistakes that we were making and the players were telling us 'this is a mistake, you shouldn't be doing this'.”

He added: "We try to listen and do as much as we can, where we think it makes a lot of sense. So that I think was instrumental in BG3's success."

When asked about how to tell when feedback is useful, he said: "A lot of it is on gut feeling.”

He added: "At the end of the day it's really how do I feel like a player about the game. I think if you do it any other way, you will just be paralysed, you won't be able to do anything. If you're going to try to do it by committee, then it's just going to be the most mediocre things that you can have.”

He continued: "You have to follow your gut and say, 'What game do you want to play?' And then it actually comes very easy, you just have to hope that that's the game that other people want to play also."

He went on to say: "You also have to take into account there are many, many people in the universe with many, many opinions. So, it's impossible to cater to everyone. You don't necessarily always have to listen to the majority if you really believe in what's inside of the game."

Vincke said that overall, he would recommend early access for game development but countered by also stating that players can potentially become fatigued if it lasts up to four years.

He said: "You really shouldn't approach it with the attitude, 'Oh it's just early access'. There are players playing this that care. So you should treat them with respect."