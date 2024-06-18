Eddie Murphy "would rather not do any stunts" at the age of 63.

The Hollywood star has reprised the role of Axel Foley, a street-smart police lieutenant from Michigan, for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' - but Eddie has confessed that he isn't as agile as he once was.

The actor - who starred in the original 'Beverly Hills Cop' movie back in 1984 - said on 'Today': "I did 'Beverly Hills Cop' when I was 21, and I’m 63 now.

"Now, I would rather not do any stunts. We were shooting something and the director said, ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps.’ After we shot and he’s like, ‘Can you come down with more urgency? Faster?’ And I was like, ‘No!'"

Eddie joked that at this point in his career, he's not as agile and as fearless as he used to be.

The movie star quipped: "I was like, 'I'm not doing anything action. Don’t call me unless you offer me the same kind of s*** you would offer Morgan Freeman'."

Eddie has enjoyed huge successes during his career. However, whenever he travels overseas, Eddie is still best-known for playing Axel in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' films.

The actor - who has also enjoyed massive success as a stand-up comedian - shared: "'Beverly Hills Cop' was my first movie that I'm the lead in. If I travel overseas they call me Axel Foley.

"Axel is an everyman. He's not a superhero or a super-cop, he's the everyman that rises to the occasion. I think that's why people like it. And more than anything, he's funny."