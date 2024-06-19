Doja Cat is set to headline this year's Global Citizen Festival.

The 28-year-old star will perform on Central Park’s Great Lawn on September 28, and Doja is looking forward to the event in New York City.

The 'Paint The Town Red' hitmaker shared: "It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place.

"We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change."

Global Citizen is on a mission to end extreme poverty, and the festival organisers hope to encourage people to demand change from governments and private sector leaders.

Other big-name performers at the upcoming event include Post Malone and Jelly Roll, while Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman will host the festival.

The 55-year-old actor is already looking forward to the event.

Hugh - who is perhaps best known for playing Wolverine in the 'X-Men' film series - said: "As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall.

"For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world, and we’ll gather once again on September 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.

"I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities."