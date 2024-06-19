Shannen Doherty is requesting ex Kurt Iswarienko pay spousal support and her attorney fees for their divorce.

The former 'Charmed' star filed papers on June 14, as obtained by Us Weekly, and is seeking $15,343 in monthly spousal support “retroactive to June 1, 2024" and $9,100 legal costs.

Shannen - who is battling stage four breast cancer - also believes she is owed $11,800 for the fees she has incurred “in efforts to obtain Kurt’s complete responses” to their divorce.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alumni has also claimed that her residual income from streams of 'Charmed' - in which she starred as Prue Halliwell between 1998 and 2001 - will end because the show is not going to be streamed on major platforms from June 30, 2024.

She wrote in the filing: “As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage."

She added: “I recently learned that ‘Charmed’ will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease."

On top of this, her SAG health insurance is set to expire due to not working.

The 53-year-old actress has also had to pay "exorbitant" medical bills for "experimental treatments", costing $21,640 in 2023 alone, and she claims will only increase.

Shannen insists photographer Kurt, whom she filed for divorce from in April 2023, can afford to pay, as she alleged, he's been splashing the cash on flights and expensive gifts for his agent Collier Grimm, who the actress believes her ex is romantically involved with.

She said: “While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilising the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewellery stores, Gucci, and on flights for his ‘agent’, while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me."

Shannen concluded: “Although Kurt’s income is substantially more than mine, he has not made any temporary spousal support payments and has made no contributions to my attorneys’ or accounting fees and costs since the time our divorce action was filed.”