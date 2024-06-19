Meta has restructured Reality Labs into the Metaverse and Wearables departments, with lay-offs expected.

A staff memo obtained by The Verge, revealed that Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses turned out to be "a much bigger success than we expected", hence them focusing on Wearables.

Metaverse covers the Quest headsets and Horizon, its Virtual reality platform.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth's correspondence read: “We have the leading AI device on the market right now, and we are doubling down on finding a strong product market fit for wearable Meta AI, building a business around it, and expanding the audience. Our north star to overlay digital content seamlessly onto the physical world remains the same, but the steps on that path just got a lot more exciting.

"We are deeply committed to investing in Horizon as the core foundation of our social, spatial Horizon OS, and high-quality experiences for both mixed reality and mobile.

"The org chart doesn’t primarily determine whether we succeed or fail, our execution does. But by setting it up this way I hope we reduce overhead and allow people across teams to come together and execute with a more unified view of who our customers are and how we can best serve them."

The restructuring report comes after it was reported that Meta is developing Ray-Bans with a heads-up display and a wristband to control the glasses.

What's more, the tech giant is working on an expensive pair of AR glasses, with a holographic display, currently code-named Orion.