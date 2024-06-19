Howie Mandel's wife Terry took CBD "gummies" prior to a nasty fall which left her lying in a "pool of blood".

The 68-year-old TV star has revealed he made an emergency dash to hospital with Terry after she took a tumble in the couple's hotel room during a trip to Las Vegas in February which left her bloodied and bruised with Howie declaring her head wound was so deep he could "see her skull".

During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', he explained: "We partied. It was too much. She was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. She fell and hit the wainscoting.

"She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, fell on the floor, and broke her cheek ...

"Blood is pooling out and I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere. I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up. I freaked."

He later explained Terry wasn't drunk at the time of the incident, but she had taken some CBD gummies before the fall.

During an interview with TMZ.com, Howie said: "First of all, she wasn't drunk. She's so worried people are going to intervene with her 'alcohol problem,' she doesn't have an alcohol problem. I'm gonna tell you the truth - she took gummies ... She was on pot ...

"She got out of bed in the middle of the night and fell. It was really scary."

Howie went on to reveal when he called the hotel's front desk to ask for help, they initially sent security guards up over fears the couple may have been in a fight. He added: "They sent up security ... there's blood everywhere. They're taking pictures ... They had me leave the room and they asked her what happened and she kept saying: 'I don't know'."

However, they eventually deduced Howie had nothing to do with the accident and Terry was taken to hospital. She was later discharged and went on to make a full recovery.