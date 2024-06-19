Paradox Interactive has shut down Paradox Tectonic.

The studio pulled the plug on their ‘Sims’-like game ‘Life by You’ earlier this week (17.06.24), labelling it “a clear failure to meet both out own and the company’s expectation”, and now the publisher has announced Tectonic will be closed.

On the Paradox Interactive website, the corporation's CEO Fredrik Wester said: “This is difficult and drastic news for our colleagues at Tectonic, who’ve worked hard on ‘Life by You’s Early Access release.

“Sadly, with cancellation of their sole project we have to take the tough decision to close down the studio. We are deeply grateful for their hard work in trying to take Paradox into a new genre.”

The game - which was headed by ‘Sims’ veteran and former CEO of ‘Second Life’ developer Linden Lab, Rod Humble - was unveiled in 2019, and was initially set to release four years later in early access.

However, ‘Life by You’ was pushed back several times, before being indefinitely delayed last month.

Ultimately, the game was cancelled after Paradox found the delays only yielded “incremental improvements”.

In a statement to the Paradox Forum, the company penned: “Though a time extension was an option, once we took that pause to get a wider view of the game, it became clear to us that the road leading to a release that we felt confident about was far too long and uncertain.”

The statement continued: “At the end of the day, our job is to release games that are fun, interesting, and challenging for our players, and our every decision should be taken with that purpose in mind.”