Jessica Biel returned to just hours after her husband Justin Timberlake was released from police custody.

The 43-year-old singer was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after his car was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York in the early hours of Tuesday (18.06.24).

A few hours later, Jessica was pictured on set in Manhattan as she continued to work on hew new thriller series 'The Better Sister'.

The 42-year-old actress has been working in New York City this week, and on Monday (17.06.24) she was spotted filming in Central Park for the Amazon Prime Video series.

The show's synopsis reads: "Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband, Adam (Corey Stoll), and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister, Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean.

"When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets."

According to documents seen by PEOPLE magazine, it's alleged Timberlake drove through a stop sign, and failed to "keep on the right side of the roadway".

According to the paperwork, the arresting officer observed the star's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests".

After being taken to a police station, the report was read aloud to Timberlake.

He responded: "No, I’m not doing a chemical test." After being read the report two more times, he replied: "I refuse [to take a chemical test]."

The pop star has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, as well as receiving two citations - one for running a stop sign and another for failure to keep in lane.

Timberlake was held overnight for arraignment and later released on his own recognisance, while his driving license will be suspended in the state of New York.

The 'SexyBack' singer is due back in court on July 26.