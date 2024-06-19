Ariana Grande changes her speaking voice for "vocal health" reasons.

The pop star has admitted she became used to talking in a higher register while working on movie-musical 'Wicked' and she often alternates the tone she uses in a bid to keep her vocal cords healthy.

After a fan questioned why Ariana's speaking voice seems to change between a lower and higher tone in one particular interview, the singer explained her reasons in a comment posted on a TikTok video. She wrote: "Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health ...

"I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing. I've always done this BYE."

Ariana plays Glinda in the 'Wicked' movie - directed by Jon M. Chu - which is being released in two parts with the first scheduled to hit cinemas in November.

She also released a new album 'Eternal Sunshine' in March and the singer recently admitted she didn't actually plan to drop any new music until after 'Wicked' had been released but she ended up working on songs while movie work was put on hold due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

Speaking on the 'Zach Sang Show', Ariana explained: "I did not plan to [make new music now]. I didn’t have the goal to make an album.

"I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after 'Wicked', either both parts or just one part. I wasn’t sure how I would feel ...

"It all just kind of started pouring out, and after our first week together [with producer Max Martin], I kept coming to the studio every day by myself, and it just kinda kept organically happening that way, so I just decided to react and listen to that, and I thought maybe it should come out if it’s coming out of me this way. Maybe it should be shared this way."