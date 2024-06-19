Jon Hamm was afraid to propose

Jon Hamm was "terrified" of proposing to Anna Osceola.

The 'Morning Show' actor tied the knot with the 36-year-old actress in June 2023, just a few months after they got engaged, and he admitted that because his parents had divorced when he was very young, he previously "didn't look at marriage as a thing" so was wary of venturing into the unknown.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Obviously, my parents were not married long, so I don’t have a model to look at and go, 'Oh, this is how one finds happiness.'

"I just knew at a certain point I wanted to be with this person. But when I proposed, I was terrified. I was like, 'What am I doing?' "

Asked what had "terrified" him, the 53-year-old star replied: "I don’t know. I just remember feeling, 'This is really scary.'

"Then going, 'Well, it probably means it’s worthwhile.' "

The couple - who first met on the set of the 'Mad Men' finale, which aired in 2015, though they were not romantically linked until 2020 - tied the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, the site of the last episode of the advertising drama, and had a "perfect" day.

Jon gushed: "My wedding day was perfect. Everybody I love was there.

"It was so emotional, and it felt right. I was like, 'OK, I guess this is a thing.'

"Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day [of the 'Mad Men' finale.] So, it’s been great."

The 'Fargo' actor and his wife are hoping to have children, but Jon is very aware he will be an "old dad".

He said: "It’s not lost on me that I’m 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes.

"It could be a good thing. We’ll see."

