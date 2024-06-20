Jenna Coleman is expecting her first child.

The 'Sandman' star was spotted cradling her baby bump at a special event to celebrate the opening of a new exhibition, Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, at London's Chatsworth House on Wednesday evening (19.06.24).

Jenna was wearing a green floral dress when she posed for pictures on a staircase at the event, while placing two hands under her bump.

It comes six months after speculation that 38-year-old Jenna and her director boyfriend Jamie Childs, 35, had married after she was spotted with a chunky ring on her engagement finger.

The pair met on the set of US fantasy drama series 'The Sandman', which also features 'The Boat That Rocked' star Tom Sturridge, Harry Potter's David Thewlis, and 'Game of Thrones' star Gwendoline Christie.

In 2019, 'Victoria' actress Jenna - who played Queen Victoria in the ITV drama - insisted she didn't feel any "pressure" to have kids, despite many of her pals having babies.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine at the time: "Half of my friends have babies, and half don't, so it doesn't feel like a pressure. I want to take my time.

"There's a whole lot more of the world for me to see first."

But the 'Serpent' star admitted she was keen to have kids "one day".

In a nod to Queen Victoria's nine children, she added: "I'd love to have children one day. But not nine of them.

"I can tell you that as a fact."

While Jenna doesn't want to follow in Victoria's footsteps by having nine children, she has had plenty of labour practice thanks to portraying the late monarch.

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' in 2019, she said: "I have had many a labour scene now, I’m running out of noises for labour scenes.

"I try to [change it up]... I’ve just given birth to the seventh child now. And there is still no pain relief as of yet either [in the era the show is set]...

"To be honest, I find if I build up adrenaline and then don’t think about it and then watch it back, I think I sounded like a sheep on one thing that I saw back before.

"I’d just have loads of caffeine and then get really built up and then I’m sure one day maybe if I ever give birth I’ll realise I was totally wrong."