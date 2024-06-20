Chrissy Teigen has fired back after being "roasted" on social media for her "dirty" bathwater.

The 38-year-old model has defended her bathing habits following backlash from some fans online over a video her husband John Legend shared of her in the tub.

Posting the same clip on her own Instagram account, she wrote: "Currently getting roasted online for being dirty because no one listened the the audio where I say I’m soaking off body makeup (to shower after!)

“Full blown fights in John’s comments. My favorite is ‘baths are not for bathing.'

“I love a good old fashioned roasting though, u guys are killing it (it being never touching grass ever).”

John was also amused by the response to the video, which showed his wife in the nude bathing in brown-coloured water.

He replied to her post: "Baths are not for bathing is some amazing internet-ness."

In the original video, Chrissy explained that she was removing her body makeup, but it was clear some people in the comments hadn't listened.

She added in the comments: "The water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!”

Chrissy - who has kids Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 16 months, and Wren, 11 months, with John - recently opened up about the dangers of social media, and monitoring her kids' internet usage.

Speaking at Aura’s inaugural Digital Parenthood Summit, she said: "Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be on social [until after high school].

I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids.”

She does still share her children online, which is down to the "community" she has where she can "share the ups and downs" of parenthood.

She explained: "In so much of my life, I feel like people don’t understand me. But being a mom is where a lot of people understand me…

"I love getting to have this community online here to get to share the ups and downs and people get to see it all.”