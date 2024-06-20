Kylie Jenner thinks it is a "miracle" that she still believes she is "pretty" after years in the public eye.

The 26-year-old reality star - who is thought to have made almost $1 billion from her Kylie Cosmetics company - shot to fame alongside her family on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2007 and over the years has infamously experimented with lip fillers but broke down in years as she admitted how much it bothers her that her looks are still being discussed around the world.

Speaking on Thursday's (20.06.24) episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "It's, like, a miracle that I can still have confidence, and look in the mirror and think I'm pretty. "After 10-plus years of hearing about [my looks], it just gets exhausting. I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"

"People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13. Before I even got lip filler, people were talking about my looks. I look old, I see it under every post."

Kylie - who has almost 400 million followers on Instagram - explained that while she likes to put on a confident front in her day-to-day life, she can only "take so much" abuse from those who comment on her posts.

She said: "I think that I'm really strong, and I was put in this position for a reason. I do think of myself as a confident person. I'm also human and there's only so much one person can take."