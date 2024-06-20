Nvidia is now the world’s most valuable company.

The computer chip maker’s share price rose to its highest ever - by 3.5 per cent to $135.58, which added a total of $103 billion in value - and snatched the title away from Microsoft, whose market value now stands at $3.4 trillion.

This came just days after they overtook Apple by becoming the second most valuable company.

Nvidia started out as a video game chip developer but can pinpoint its development due to the rise of Artificial Intelligence. Most major companies seek its products to fund their billion-dollar ventures in the area.

Talking in Copenhagen recently, Chris Penrose, Nvidia’s global business development head, said, according to BBC News:“The generative AI journey is really transforming businesses and telcos around the world.

“We’re just at the beginning.”

Their growth in the space has been much quicker than other huge names operating in the sector such as Google and Apple, and it has powered on a fresh wave of investments and market speculation.

It’s rise pipped trading on Wall Street to a record high as the S+P 500 went up by 0.3 per cent on Tuesday to close out at 5,487.03.

Nvidia’s stock increased by 180 per cent in total in 2024, while Microsoft’s has only gone up by 19 per cent this calendar year amid tech giants’ race to dominate the AI market.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg - who has been working on their own AI product - dubbed the company’s CEO Jensen Huang as the “Taylor Swift of tech” as the 61-year-old executive has become such a big name.