The boss of Signal says criticising firms like Facebook has become an "easy win".

Meredith Walker, the president of the end-to-end encrypted messaging app, has spoken out after the US government sought to ban social media apps like TikTok, while those opposed to the move highlighted that it was just an effort to sell to US-based investors.

She told the Guardian Australia that criticising firms like Facebook is “an easy win with few political consequences” and that attempts to fix it have taken a “very unfortunate shape.”

She continued: “Instead of aiming for the root of these harms, the concentrated power at the heart of the platform monopoly, the mass surveillance that is the engine of this business model, collecting huge amounts of data on people, using that to target ads, to train AI models, to manipulate and influence people into spending more and more time on the platform and service of clicking ads … we see efforts almost to extend this surveillance and this monitoring and give governments a piece of it.

“It’s almost as if a very legitimate grievance has been turned into a pretext for doing what law enforcement has wanted all along while ignoring the core of the problem and, in some ways, even exacerbating it.”