Cybercriminals who claimed responsibility for major disruption at a hospital in London are “sorry” but “not to blame” for the distress.

The hack left more than 1,000 operations and appointments delayed and the declaration of a critical incident.

Ransomware group Qlin - believed to be based in Russia - spoke to the BBC via the encrypted chat programme qTox, saying: “Yes, we know about the situation

“We are very sorry for the people who were suffered because of it. Herewith we don’t consider ourselves guilty and we ask you don’t blame us in this situation.”

Qlin insisted the UK government "don’t even put a penny on the lives of those who fight on the front edge of free world".

It's thought they could be referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

They also said: “Our citizens are dying in unequal combat from a lack of medicines and donor blood”

However, their intentions have been questioned by expert Jen Ellis, a representative from Ransomware Task Force.

She told BBC News that "cyber-criminals like this gang lie routinely," adding: “Where they are from and why they have carried out the attack is secondary to the harm being caused right now to patients and hospital staff."

NHS staff reported that many procedures took hours longer than usual.

Additionally, five planned C-sections were postponed, and 18 organs were diverted to other hospitals to be transplanted. Also, 736 hospital outpatient appointments and 125 community outpatients were pushed back.