Hannah Waddingham feels "deeply privileged" to be performing the National Anthem ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The 'Ted Lasso' actress admitted getting to sing 'God Save the King' at Silverstone ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix on 7 July is something she will never forget.

She said in a statement: “It’s the most enormous “pinch-me” moment to perform the National Anthem ahead of this year’s race. I feel deeply privileged.

"The atmosphere and excitement at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix last year was utterly electric and I can’t wait to be a part of it again. I am immensely proud of my British roots and I will remember this honour all my life."

And the 49-year-old star pledged her support to British drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris.

She added: “I’ll of course be cheering on our British drivers - The mighty Lewis, George and Lando… C’mon Chaps! Let’s DO this!”

The British Grand Prix will take place amid a four-day festival at the home of British motorsport.

Kings of Leon will perform on Thursday 4 July, with Stormzy topping the bill the following evening.

Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra will entertain crowds on the Saturday (06.07.24) before Rudimental close out proceedings on the final night.

Other performers over the weekend include The Snuts, Self Esteem, Jordss, Ghetts, Anna De Ferran and Arielle Free. Tickets are on sale now.

Hannah recently joked she has been "31-year overnight success" and is astounded by the fact that she has had the chance to work on movies with stars including Tom Cruise and Ryan Gosling.

She said: "I'm a 31-year overnight success - that's a comedy in itself.

"What has happened to me is ridiculous. It is lovely, but incredible. I am a firm believer in manifestation and I feel like I have been chucking things out there and someone has really been listening."

She continued: "I finished 'The Fall Guy', got back to London, unpacked my cases, repacked a smaller case, flew to meet Tom Cruise. He met me on the tarmac and said: 'Let me take your bag (off) you.' It was mental. We flew in an Osprey (helicopter) over the sea and landed on a ship with 4,500 people waiting for us.

"There have been so many pinch-me moments. All my dreams come true. But I know that I worked hard for this. For a long time, I had no life, so I don't take any of this lightly."