Gemma Collins joked she wants a career change after trying her hand at bingo calling.

The reality TV legend surprised the crowd at a club in East London earlier this week when she took to the stage to guide players through their game.

After the first game, she exclaimed: “I really wanna do this as a full time job…

“This is good, this is a fun night out.”

And later in her appearance, she echoed the sentiment and said: “I so wanna change my life and career and do this, it’s fun.”

The 43-year-old star also offered reassurance to those who weren’t lucky enough to win.

She said: “Come to the bingo with GC and win… You’re all winners in my eyes.”

Gemma proved she was a natural with some traditional calls such as “Legs 11” and “two little ducks” for 22, as well as expressing her desire to be “18 again” when she called the number.

Gemma made her appearance to remind the nation it's nearly time for National Bingo Day on Thursday 27 June and urged others to visit their local club for a game.

She said: “I had an absolute blast calling out the numbers at the bingo! What a night. Bingo brings everyone together and it’s fun and a cheap night out too.

“It was brilliant to meet the regulars - enjoying themselves and having a laugh with friends. I encourage everyone to support their local clubs next week for the big National Bingo Week."

Miles Baron, Chief Executive, Bingo Association added: "There's a job for Gemma any day at our clubs. Like Gemma, our bingo callers are shining lights who take to the stage every day and night, up and down the country, to make the game so special.

“For National Bingo Week, we encourage everyone to experience the fun and good times that can be had at bingo - you never know who you might meet and what you might win!"

Bingo clubs around the country will be running special bingo sessions and offers throughout the week in honour of National Bingo Day. Bingo players who introduce a friend during National Bingo Week will receive £10 in discount offers at that venue.

Head to NationalBingoDay.co.uk or your local club to find out how and where you can join in the celebrations. Local T+Cs apply.