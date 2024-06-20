Donald Sutherland has died at the age of 88.

The actor - who starred in films such as 'The Hunger Games' and 'Animal House' - has passed away after a long illness.

Alongside a throwback photograph, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on X: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

The actor enjoyed his breakthrough role in the 1970s, when he played a surgeon called 'Hawkeye' Pierce in the hit TV show 'M*A*S*H'.

Sutherland ultimately became one of the most sought-after leading men in the movie business in the 70s, as he starred in the horror film 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' and in the National Lampoon comedy 'Animal House'.

He also appeared alongside Sir Sean Connery in the heist comedy film 'The First Great Train Robbery', which proved to be a critical and commercial success.

In the 90s, Sutherland played a snobbish art dealer in the comedy-drama 'Six Degrees of Separation', while he starred opposite Michael Douglas and Demi Moore in the thriller 'Disclosure'.

What's more, Sutherland played a central role in the Oliver Stone-directed thriller 'JFK', examines the investigation into the assassination of John F Kennedy, the former US President.

Sutherland won numerous accolades during his career, including Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. However, he is widely regarded as one of the best actors never to have been nominated for an Oscar.

Sutherland is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, as well as sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, and his daughter Rachel.