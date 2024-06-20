Jenna Dewan has given birth to her third child.

The 43-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she gave birth to her third child, and her second with fiance Steve Kazee, on June 14.

Alongside a series of photos from her hospital room, Jenna - who also has Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and four-year-old Callum with Steve - wrote on Instagram: "Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee

"June 14, 2024 [heart emoji]

"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl [heart emoji] (sic)"

Jenna recently revealed that her daughter was looking forward to welcoming her sibling.

The actress explained that Everly was particularly excited about her latest pregnancy.

Jenna told PEOPLE: "[Everly] is the oldest, so she gets it the most. And I think because she was still so young when Callum was born, this will be really special for her.

"She's just going to have more responsibility, but she's also going to have more wisdom to her."

Jenna also suggested that she was welcoming another child at the perfect time in her life.

She said: "It feels like I always knew that this would probably be the path for me, even as a kid. I think I knew life got better as I got older if that makes sense.

"I'd never understood that like, 'Oh no, it's all over once we get older.'

"Life's only shown me that the more time I have in this life, the more I've learned, the better experiences I've had. Everything just kind of feels better."