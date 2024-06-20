Tom Brady believes selflessness is one of the keys to happiness.

The 46-year-old star learned some important life lessons during his sporting career, and Tom has now explained how his time in the NFL has influenced his thinking.

The Super Bowl-winning star told PEOPLE: "It's really about being selfless.

"I was a part of a culture that was about being totally selfless. There was a great line that [famed basketball coach] John Wooden said: 'Happiness begins where selfishness ends'.

"That's the way it was with my football teammates. We were just a bunch of people that love being together and we didn't care who got the credit. We just wanted to win. That's a really unique thing."

Tom believes that this mentality has helped him in his post-sports career.

The former New England Patriots star - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan - explained: "When I think about this next part of my life beyond football, it's the same thing: being around great people that support you, that give you feedback. If you want something to be successful, it's all the same fundamentals as sports."

Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sports icon previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"