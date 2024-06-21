Khloe Kardashian is set to host a video podcast series on X.

The 39-year-old star has joined forces with the platform to create a 26-episode series that will blend Khloe's "boundary-pushing sense of humour with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd".

Khloe told The Hollywood Reporter: "I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me."

The reality star has also announced the news via her own account on X.

Khloe - who has 30 million followers on the patform - wrote: "I'm so excited to share that I'm launching my first video podcast series this fall! This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I can't wait. We have a lot to talk about [winking emoji] more to come soon! [heart emoji] (sic)"

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, is also thrilled to be working with Khloe.

The 60-year-old executive said: "When thinking about the bold voices with global reach that X wants to stand behind, Khloe Kardashian is our perfect partner.

"This series demonstrates X’s commitment to empower creators to use video content as a means to enterprise every aspect of their business. I can’t wait for the world to tune in to her compelling conversations, and to provide her with a platform that will showcase her vision to a worldwide audience."

Earlier this year, a source close to Khloe suggested that she's "happy with where she's at in her life".

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life."