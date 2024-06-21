Pixie Lott was 'broken' by her West End experience

Pixie Lott was left feeling "broken" after starring in London's West End.

The 33-year-old pop star has revealed that she struggled to cope while she was appearing in a stage production of 'Breakfast At Tiffany’s'.

Pixie told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was based on the book, not the film.

"The film is a lot lighter. But in the book she loses everything - her husband, her baby, her life, her cat. Everything.

"By the end of the show, I was on the floor of the stage crying my eyes out. Night after night after night for about a year, eight shows a week.

"I ended up doing that more than I was being myself.

"By the end, I was a completely broken version of myself. I couldn’t function properly at all.

"It really affected me mentally. And I’d never had anything like that before. I was living with it for a couple of years. It took me a while to get out of that frame of mind."

Pixie actually researched a range of possible solutions to her issues.

The pop star has now emerged from a dark period in her life and she's looking to the future with a renewed sense of optimism.

The 'Boys and Girls' hitmaker - who married model Oliver Cheshire in 2022 - said: "I was Googling everything to try and find ways to kind of get out.

"The first thing that popped up that was a natural way was meditation. I just got in a taxi and went to the closest meditation class.

"I got a new perspective on things. And it got me out of that situation, basically. But yeah, it was really, really tough for a while."

