Joe Alwyn feels "so lucky" to be "close" to co-star Emma Stone.

The 33-year-old British actor has starred alongside his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's best friend in two movies, Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 flick 'The Favourite' and their latest project 'Kinds of Kindness', and he admitted he's honoured to have the 'La La Land' star in his life.

Speaking to ET, he said: "I'm so lucky to be close to her, she's just the best.

"She's obviously wildly talented and she's just the best."

Emma, 35, had praised Joe during the new movie's production.

According to the outlet, she gushed: "I love Joe.

"We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

This was reportedly before Joe had parted ways with 34-year-old pop megastar Taylor.

However, Joe said of the tight cast: "It's so nice. It's like a little theatre troop. Everybody changes part in each story, and when you're with people you trust and you respect and you love, it makes it a whole lot easier.

"It's a lot of fun."

The movie also stars Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Hunter Schafer.

The twisted tale is "a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

Joe praising Emma comes days after he admitted he wants fans to understand the "difficulties" of his breakup from Taylor.

The pair dated from 2016 until 2023 and when asked if he thinks her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' was inspired by their split, he explained that there were certain problems that came with the sudden end of his "loving, fully committed relationship" after such a long period of time.

He told The Sunday Times Style Magazine: "In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate."