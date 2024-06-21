Amazon has announced a huge reduction in plastic packaging.

The tech giant and global online superstore is "constantly inventing and thinking big to make our packaging small" and so, across North America, they will have replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows with recycled paper.

Pat Lindner, VP of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging, said: "I’m proud of the cross-Amazon collaboration to make a positive impact on the customer delivery experience with easier to recycle materials. It’s a great example of how we thoughtfully test and scale new solutions to protect our customer experience We are working towards full removal in North America by end of year and will continue to innovate, test, and scale in order to prioritize curbside recyclable materials."

The paper filler is also curbside recyclable, making it easier for our customers to recycle at home, and made from 100% percent recycled content.

Christian Garcia, fulfillment Associate at our BFL1 fulfillment center in Bakersfield, California, said: "I’m so excited we’re changing over to paper. It’s not only easier to work with, but the machinery gives us more space so it’s easier to pack orders. And I’m proud to be a part of a change that allows customers to recycle at home."