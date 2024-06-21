Spotify is now letting non-hosted podcasters upload videos to the platform.

The streaming giant is home to more than 200 million content creators worldwide and while those who wished to upload video podcasts to Spotify were required to sign up to be hosted on Spotify for Podcasters, a free platform for podcast creators, it is now no longer essential.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to Tech Cunch.

The new feature was quietly rolled out to users in the last week, but the news was not explicitly confirmed until Friday (20.06.24) by the company.

To access the new feature, podcasters log into their content creation account, head for the sidebar or select All podcasts, then locate the episode you’d like to change to a video episode and click the three dots next to that episode.

In a blog post, Spotify told users: "Video episodes uploaded through Spotify for Podcasters are only available to your fans on the Spotify apps and web player.

"If you offer subscriber-only episodes through one of our partner platforms, the video will remain available to subscribers only."